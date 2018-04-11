Steam Modifies Its Privacy Settings Thus Making SteamSpy Obsolete

SteamSpy is a thing of the past.

Many Steam users relied on SteamSpy for information regarding potential purchases. As you probably already know, the SteamSpy service allowed users to see whether games performed well on the PC platform. Even though the system was not completely accurate all the time, it provided decent estimates. Unfortunately, SteamSpy won’t be able to operate anymore as Valve has just updated the Steam privacy settings. The new privacy system allows users to hide their game details and habits. For example, gamers can now conceal their “in-game” status, as well as their playtimes and achievements.

Information is hidden by default.

The main problem SteamSpy is facing is that player information will vanish by default. We’re talking about game ownership in particular. The service needed this information to be visible in order to function properly, and there’s no way around it now.

We’ll just have to see whether a similar service will pop up to fill the void. While the possibility exists, chances are quite low. While users concerned with their Steam privacy can rest easy now, some will surely miss this website and the information that it provided.

Let us know what you think about Steam’s recent privacy changes!

