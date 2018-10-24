Steam Player Count Jumps By 23 Million In Under A Year

If you’re going to game on a PC, then not having a Steam account presents you with a lot of difficulties. Yes, there are alternatives, but I think it’s fair to say that the vast majority of PC games are mostly played via their platform.

With Valve reporting around 67 million active users last year, while that number was expected to increase, it seems it has grown far greater than anyone might have expected.

In a report via PCGamesN, Valve has reported that the player count has increased by 23 million. That brings the current active number of Steam account holders to over 90 million.

Why The Increase?

It’s a good question. I daresay though that a significant factor in that increase might have been the number of games which use the platform being released in China. Remember that this time last year PUBG was about the hottest game around. With it eventually being rolled out in China, it opened the doors to a huge amount of new Steam gamers.

The Future?…

With so many games utilising the Steam platform, it’s user number will undoubtedly continue to grow. It is a testament to just how far it has come from its very humble beginnings. Beginnings, which even I will admit, I didn’t expect to grow as much as it has over the years.

The future for them looks very bright indeed!

What do you think? When did you first encounter Steam? – Let us know in the comments!