Steam Sets a New Concurrent Player Record

Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this week, it’s not exactly surprising to see that the number of people playing video games at the moment is hitting something of a notable spike. In terms of Steam figures specifically, however, a brand new record of concurrent players has just been set in the last 24-hours with 24,776,635 people confirmed as all playing on the platform, at the same time!

Steam Sets New Concurrent Player Record

We should note that this figure is very different when compared to ‘logged-in’ users. Quite frankly, I’m logged into Steam all day long, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m actually playing anything. What this 22.77m indicates is that, for a brief period, that exact number of people were not only logged into Steam, but that they were also actively playing ‘something’ on the platform.

Even now, on a Sunday morning, 22.2 million people are currently gaming which isn’t far off the record and, overall, suggests that over the coming weeks (and particularly with the Christmas holidays just on the horizon) this figure is likely going to be broken again before the end of the year!

What Do We Think?

As we noted above, the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly a primary factor in what has set this new record. It does, therefore, make you wonder just how higher this could’ve gone if it had exclusively released on the platform. For me personally though, I can’t attest to being one of those players. Yes, I probably was playing Cyberpunk 2077 at the time, but I decided to purchase it off GOG.com.

If you were, however, online with Steam and playing a game at the time, congratulations! – You’re a record-setter!

For more information, you can check out the official Steam database via the link here!

