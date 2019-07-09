Steam Summer Sale Ends Today with 5,000 Game Giveaway!

PC gamers can relax a little today as the final day of the Steam Summer Sale is finally upon us. Using the sale to launch their ‘Grand Prix’ competition, however, it’s pretty clear that the event hasn’t been entirely successful for Valve nor indeed entirely popular with its users.

Valve has already gone on record to say that the ‘Grand Prix’ format hasn’t gone entirely to plan. A factor that has become abundantly clear as ‘Team Corgi’ raced to over 9 wins out of 12. In a report via PCGamesN, however, Valve has promised that it will learn lessons from this experience and, to say thank you to fans, is randomly giving out 5,000 wish-listed games as a thank you.

Valve Offers 5,000 Games as a Thank You/Apology for Steam Grand Prix

The promotion itself basically offered users the opportunity to win a free game from their wish-list if they participated in events that earned points for their team. The main problem was that if you didn’t join ‘Team Corgi’ (who won 3/4 of the ‘races’) then you likely didn’t get anything.

While Valve hasn’t said what they will do to improve this in the future, they have issued a pseudo thank you/apology by offering 5,000 users who participated a free game.

It didn’t, incidentally, help that users were specifically pruning their ‘wish-list’ to try and win high-value items. You can’t blame them for being savvy, but Valve certainly didn’t expect it either!

It’s Not All Bad News

There is something of a silver lining to this cloud if you didn’t win a free game. If you were simply a member of a team (even if you didn’t do anything) then you have likely accrued points that can be used for a discount if you act quickly.

I know this as a fact as I was able to receive a £5 discount on some games I purchased only yesterday. If you do, therefore, want to try and get in before the event ends, you can check out our pick of the sales via the link here!

What do you think? Have this Steam sale been a success of bust for you? Did you win any free games? – Let us know in the comments!