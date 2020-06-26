Steam Summer Sale – Our Pick of the Best Deals!

It’s that time again where PC gamers might want to hide their wallets! Yes, the Steam Summer sale is officially on and, as such, you might just find yourself a little tempted to grab yourself masses of games! Are there some great deals to be had though? Well, of course! To save you some of the hard work, however, we have had a look through and picked what we consider to be some of the best deals available right now from the event!

So, if your bank balance is looking a bit dubious, you might want to look away now!

Rimworld – £25.01

Steam review rating – Overwhelming Positive

Since it’s release, Rimworld is a game that has largely not involved itself in the various Steam sales. In other words, it’s a title that has stubbornly kept its full price! A matter of some frustration to many as given it’s ‘overwhelmingly positive’ reviews it may be something you’ve wanted to try for a while.

“A sci-fi colony sim driven by an intelligent AI storyteller. Generates stories by simulating psychology, ecology, gunplay, melee combat, climate, biomes, diplomacy, interpersonal relationships, art, medicine, trade, and more.”

While 10% off isn’t exactly a huge discount, it’s probably the best you’re going to see on this game for quite some time and, as such, if you have been eyeing this one up with more than a little curiosity, now might be the time to strike.

Borderlands 3 – £24.99

Steam Review Rating – Mostly/Very Positive

Despite initially launching as an Epic Games Store exclusive, Borderlands 3 has been available on Steam for a few months now and, although still amazingly popular (in terms of sales figures), I daresay many of you who have really wanted to play this game already probably have! Then again, maybe some of you were specifically waiting for this to land on Steam before making your purchase!

If so, Borderlands 3 can be yours now in the Steam sale for just £24.99! That’s a huge 50% discount on the original price!

BeamNG.drive – £14.81

Steam Review Rating – Very/Overwhelmingly Positive

Releasing as an early-access game around 5 years ago, BeamNG.drive is widely praised as having both some of the best car destruction physics around as well as having a colossally huge modding community!

If you love your car simulators and want, for example, to see how many ramps you can jump in a Ford Escort before the suspension collapses, then this is perfect for you! Similar to Rimworld, this is a game that has largely avoided the sales so, with a £14.81 price tag, now is the time to strike!

Total War: WARHAMMER II – £13.59

Steam Review Rating – Very Positive

Admittedly, the Total War franchise isn’t for everyone. Then again, neither is the Warhammer universe. With Total War: WARHAMMER II largely being considered one of the best releases ever seen (in both franchises), however, for just £13.59 this is, quite frankly, an amazing bargain to be had!

“Strategy gaming perfected. A breath-taking campaign of exploration, expansion and conquest across a fantasy world. Turn-based civilisation management and real-time epic strategy battles with thousands of troops and monsters at your command.”

Planet Zoo – £24.49

Steam Review Rating – Very Positive

Taking a more personal note, this is one of the games I’ve been waiting to see hit the Steam sale and, thankfully, it finally has! Coming from the same team who brought us ‘Planet Coaster’, if you have any experience of that game (and loved it), you already know that this is probably right up your alley!

“Build a world for wildlife in Planet Zoo. From the developers of Planet Coaster and Zoo Tycoon comes the ultimate zoo sim. Construct detailed habitats, manage your zoo, and meet authentic living animals who think, feel and explore the world you create around them.”

Song of Horror Complete Edition – £18.74

Steam Review Rating – Very Positive

Song of Horror recently released the final chapter from it’s 5 part serialization and many consider this (including myself) to be one of the most innovative horror games released for quite some time. It isn’t going to be for everyone, but if you have a lot of love for games such as the classic Silent Hill or Resident Evil, you’re probably going to find this a more than enjoyable (and very spoopy) experience!

“A 3rd person, fixed-camera survival horror adventure. Fear the Presence, a mysterious entity you cannot fight: stay alert, hide, breathe slowly… Explore cursed places where unseen spirits and lost souls linger in a true horror story for the ages.”

Rust -£15.49

Steam Review Rating – Very Positive

Rust is hardly a new gaming release. In fact, if you include the early-access versions, it’s been around for (give or take) 4-5 years now. With the game now being completed, however, if you have been waiting to try this one out (particularly based on the amount of YouTube videos surrounding it) now might be the time to strike.

Admittedly, Rust is not going to be a great game for everyone. Given that one of the key mechanics of the game is ‘raiding’ other peoples bases (something than can and does happen when you’re offline), you can often feel very frustrated in a ‘one step forwards, two steps back’ kind of way. When you succeed, however, you feel very rewarded!

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order – £27.49

Steam Review Rating – Very Positive

While STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order has been available in many prior sales, the main reason we highlight this one is that, to my knowledge, this is the cheapest it’s ever been to buy. Given that this is, by far and aware, one of the best recent additions to the Star Wars franchise it’s well worth trying out! Particularly with its sole and amazingly good focus on the single-player campaign!

It sounds crazy, but for a game released by EA, this is surprisingly both excellent and polished!

What Do You Think?

This is, of course, just a small selection of the games available in the sale and we’re entirely open to you finding some amazing bargains there we haven’t highlighted here. If you have though, be sure to let us know what they are in the comments!

What do you think? Which is your personal highlight from the Steam Summer sale? – Let us know in the comments!