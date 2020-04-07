For nearly two decades, SteelSeries has been a frontrunner in the gaming industry. Offering high-quality gaming peripherals to pro and enthusiast gamers. Its SteelSeries Engine software platform has millions of daily users and is integrated with games and applications. Over the years, the company has built a strong brand and has leveraged this to outpace category growth globally and following a formal announcement on their website, they’ve just made a pretty big addition to the company!

In announcing the acquisition of A-Volute, SteelSeries has officially acquired the Nahimic audio software. Being one of the market leaders in terms of audio software engineering, this deal means that Nahimic can be used to take their gaming headsets to a whole new level! All in all, for consumers, this is a win-win!

SteelSeries Acquires Audio Software Leader Nahimic

A-Volute’s software development roadmap includes unique and relevant features that fit strongly with SteelSeries’ current and envisaged offering for its SteelSeries Engine platform. Acquiring A-Volute’s talented engineering team will significantly accelerate SteelSeries’ vision for its gaming software platform. Additionally, A-Volute’s existing customer base, including leading gaming laptop manufacturers, is a strong testament to the quality of their current solutions.

What Does SteelSeries Have to Say?

“Nahimic is the leading name in 3D sound solutions for gaming. You might be familiar with their gaming software that is included on many popular gaming laptops. Ok, SteelSeries. Big whoop, what does this mean for me? Nahimic’s expertise will benefit us in our efforts with further developing and expanding SteelSeries Engine. You can be excited for greater audio control and customization as our future efforts with Nahimic will help everyone enjoy the Arctis audio experience to the fullest. Given Nahimic’s accomplished background in gaming audio, we’re looking forward to bringing cutting-edge audio software technology to gamers everywhere. We’re excited to continuously develop products you can use to to have more fun, and win more games! :)”

SteelSeries Arctic Gaming Headsets

Deals Deals Deals!!!

To celebrate the acquisition of A-Volute, SteelSeries is offering a pretty tasty deal on its website. Using the code “NAHIMIC20“, users can get 20% off the listed retail price of their entire Arctis range of top-quality gaming headsets!

So, if you want to check out what savings that could mean to you, you can check out their Arctis range of headsets via the link here! – With 20% off, you’ve got some pretty tasty options available here!

What do you think? Does this sound like a great deal to you? Do you own any SteelSeries products? If so, what do you currently use? – Let us know in the comments!