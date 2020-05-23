Steelseries Apex 5 Mechanical Keyboard Review

I’ve been looking forward to getting this keyboard in the office to play with it. It’s packed full of kick-ass features that really do set it apart from the crowd. SteelSeries has been top of their game recently, delivering many of the best headsets, mice and of course, keyboards. This isn’t their flagship model coming in at “just” £109.99, but it’s got a feature set that can compete with the best of any other brand.

With hybrid blue mechanical switches, their own custom design too! All fitted in an aluminium alloy chassis with Smart OLED, 16.8 million colours per-key illumination, a detachable magnetic wrist rest and much more. So, let’s get to it and watch the product trailer below!

Features

Hybrid blue mechanical gaming switches guaranteed for 20 million keypresses

OLED Smart Display displays profiles, game info, Discord messages, and more

Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy built for a lifetime of unbreakable durability

16.8 million illumination colors per key for unmatched customization

Premium magnetic wrist rest provides full palm support and comfortable feel

What SteelSeries Had to Say