Steelseries Apex 5 Mechanical Keyboard Review
Peter Donnell / 22 mins ago
I’ve been looking forward to getting this keyboard in the office to play with it. It’s packed full of kick-ass features that really do set it apart from the crowd. SteelSeries has been top of their game recently, delivering many of the best headsets, mice and of course, keyboards. This isn’t their flagship model coming in at “just” £109.99, but it’s got a feature set that can compete with the best of any other brand.
With hybrid blue mechanical switches, their own custom design too! All fitted in an aluminium alloy chassis with Smart OLED, 16.8 million colours per-key illumination, a detachable magnetic wrist rest and much more. So, let’s get to it and watch the product trailer below!
Features
- Hybrid blue mechanical gaming switches guaranteed for 20 million keypresses
- OLED Smart Display displays profiles, game info, Discord messages, and more
- Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy built for a lifetime of unbreakable durability
- 16.8 million illumination colors per key for unmatched customization
- Premium magnetic wrist rest provides full palm support and comfortable feel
What SteelSeries Had to Say
“The Apex 5 combines the smoothness of a membrane switch with the added durability, performance, and satisfying tactile click of a blue mechanical switch, for a premium gaming experience where you don’t have to choose one over the other.” – SteelSeries