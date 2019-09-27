SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset Review

One headset to rule them all and in the darkness bind them? Well, that’s certainly the main goal for SteelSeries today. I don’t think their overall intentions for the Arctis 1 Wireless are as ominous as the One Ring or Sauron for that matter. However, for those who game on their PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Mobile, well, they’ve certainly got you covered.

It’s not short on party tricks for connectivity either. It’ll connect with lossless and ultra-low-latency to PC and PS4 easily enough. You can connect to mobile and other USB Type-C devices such as the Nintendo Switch, which also gives you wireless connectivity. Or, if you’re in a pinch, the 3.5mm cable should allow you to hook up to just about any audio device from the last few decades.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

We’ve had some truly remarkable headsets in for review from SteelSeries in recent history. Such as their superb Arctis 7, the Arctis 9X, the Arctis Pro GameDAC, and the Arctis Pro Wireless. They’ve all been pretty special in their own way, and I’m eager to see where the new 4-1 wireless model fits into the range. What we do know, is that the new headset features the same award-winning drivers we tested in the Arctis 7, so that’s a fantastic start!

Features

Ultra-low latency lossless wireless for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Android

Discord-certified ClearCast noise-cancelling detachable microphone

Same high-performance speaker drivers as the award-winning Arctis 7

Steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability

Built-in headset controls

Adjustable EQ, mic levels and more in software

Specifications

For further specifications, please visit the official SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless product page here.

Product Trailer

What SteelSeries Had to Say