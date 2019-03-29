Steelseries Arctis 7 Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset Review

/ 11 hours ago

Steelseries Arctis 7 Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Steelseries Arctis 7

We’re huge fans of the Steelseries Arctis series of headsets. Steelseries have always been a big hit with PC gamers anyway, having some of the best headsets of each generation. However, they really out did themselves with the Arctis Pro Wireless we reviewed last year. The “cheaper” Arctis Pro + GameDAC was no slouch either when we reviewed it shortly afterwards. Both of them were two of the top headsets I’ve ever tested. Now, we’ve got the Arctis 7, which promises to keep that fire alive.

The Arctis 7 headset comes equipped with powerful 40mm 32 Ohm drivers and a 20-20000Hz response rate. It also features a built-in 100-10000Hz Microphone with a Bidirectional pattern and -38 dB sensitivity at 2200Ohm with noise cancellation. If that’s not enough to get your attention, you also get 2.4 GHz Lossless wireless connectivity with 24+ Hr battery life, and a 40 Ft range.

Features

  • Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for low latency gaming
  • Best mic in gaming: the Discord-certified Clearcast bidirectional microphone
  • Hear stunning detail in all games with award-winning Arctis sound
  • Next-generation DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound
  • 24-hour battery life outlasts even your longest gaming sessions

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Steelseries Arctis 7 product page here.

Comparision

There are a few models available, ranging from the Arctis 3 and Arctis 3 Bluetooth. For a wired model, they have the Arctis 5, which comes with RGB lighting. The most expensive, but quite some way, is the Arctis 7, which doesn’t feature RGB, but is the most premium in regards to design and build quality too.

