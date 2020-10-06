SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset Review

Picking the right headset can be a tricky thing, especially near the end of a console cycle. With the next-generation PlayStation 5 on the horizon, you don’t want to buy something now and risk it not working on the new console too, right!? Thankfully, SteelSeries has got your back, as their latest Arctis 7P comes with support for the Sony PlayStation 5. Not only that, but the one we’re reviewing even matches the new PlayStation colour scheme, which is awesome! It’s also available in black though.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset

Don’t worry if you’re still on the PlayStation 4 though, or the Nintendo Switch, or using a mobile device or PC, as this headset comes with a wide range of hardware support. It uses their USB Type-C wireless adaptor and comes with a variety of adaptors and cables to ensure you can always get connected, even if you need to use the headset wired instead of wirelessly.

“Game everywhere with the compact USB-C dongle for a seamless transition between PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch.” – SteelSeries

Features

Designed for PlayStation 5 and also compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch

Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for ultra-low latency gaming

Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone

Hear stunning detail in all next-gen games with award-winning sound

24-hour battery life outlasts even your longest gaming sessions

Specifications