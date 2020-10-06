SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset Review

/ 1 hour ago

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless Headset Review

Picking the right headset can be a tricky thing, especially near the end of a console cycle. With the next-generation PlayStation 5 on the horizon, you don’t want to buy something now and risk it not working on the new console too, right!? Thankfully, SteelSeries has got your back, as their latest Arctis 7P comes with support for the Sony PlayStation 5. Not only that, but the one we’re reviewing even matches the new PlayStation colour scheme, which is awesome! It’s also available in black though.

Don’t worry if you’re still on the PlayStation 4 though, or the Nintendo Switch, or using a mobile device or PC, as this headset comes with a wide range of hardware support. It uses their USB Type-C wireless adaptor and comes with a variety of adaptors and cables to ensure you can always get connected, even if you need to use the headset wired instead of wirelessly.

“Game everywhere with the compact USB-C dongle for a seamless transition between PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch.” – SteelSeries

Features

  • Designed for PlayStation 5 and also compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch
  • Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio designed for ultra-low latency gaming
  • Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional microphone
  • Hear stunning detail in all next-gen games with award-winning sound
  • 24-hour battery life outlasts even your longest gaming sessions

Specifications

  • Neodymium Drivers: 40 mm
  • Headphone Frequency Response: 20–20000 Hz
  • Headphone Sensitivity: 98 dBSPL
  • Headphone Impedance: 32 Ohm
  • Headphone Total Harmonic Distortion: < 3%
  • Headphone Volume Control: On Ear Cup

