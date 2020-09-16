SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Now Available

SteelSeries are one of the hottest brands for gaming hardware, with many of the best headsets, mice and keyboards on the market today! Of course, they’ve got someone new to share with the world today, with their high-end SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Gaming Headset.

Next-Gen Ready

The Arctis 9 features a dual wireless setup, allowing gamers to enjoy cable-free gaming on both PC and PlayStation devices. That means while it will work on the PlayStation 4, they’ve confirmed it will also work on the PlayStation 5 at launch, so no need to wait to upgrade your headset!

The headset features the usual array of low-latency 2.4GHz lossless wireless connectivity. However, it also features a secondary Bluetooth wireless system, allowing you to simultaneously connect to mobile devices for music, calls, chat, etc while you’re gaming. Handy for using Discord on your phone and keeping everything else focused on the game.

What SteelSeries Had to Say

The Arctis 9 continues the Arctis family tradition by using the same Discord-certified microphone and critically acclaimed signature Arctis soundscape as the rest of the Arctis line. The ClearCast microphone uses a bidirectional design for superior noise cancellation and natural-sounding clarity, while the signature Arctis soundscape emphasizes both subtle and critical in-game sounds, allowing gamers to hear every in-game detail.

The optimized battery of the Arctis 9 provides more than 20 hours of non-stop wireless usage on a single charge. The headset also uses the iconic ski goggle suspension headband for incredible comfort, paired with Airweave fabric ear cushions and a steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability. The headset also features on-ear controls for ChatMix, so gamers can adjust game and chat audio on-the-fly directly from the headset, and uses DTS Headphone:X v2.0, for incredibly accurate surround sound positional cues on PC.

Price and Availability

The Arctis 9 is available now globally for $199.99/€199.99/$199.99 steelseries.com/gaming-headsets/arctis-9.