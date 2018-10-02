SteelSeries Introduces New Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse

High-Performance Wireless Gaming

SteelSeries is launching their new Rival 650 and describing it as the “first true performance wireless mouse”. Of course, lag and latency are concerns when it comes to wireless input devices. Which is why SteelSeries developed the Quantum wireless technology. This enables the Rival 650 to have 1ms lossless performance and 1000 Hz polling rate without being tethered by a USB cable.

Inside, it also uses their latest TrueMove3+ optical sensor system. It is actually two sensors, one for depth and a primary tracking sensor, providing true 1 to 1 tracking and instant lift off detection for superior performance.

Another concern when it comes to wireless mice is the battery life. But this is also something that SteelSeries has worked on in the Rival 650. In fact, it can survive a 24+ hour gaming session if needed. Best of all, it charges fast requiring only 15 minutes per 10+ hours of game time.

Furthermore, the Rival 650 is highly configurable when it comes to its weight. The sides are removable, allowing secure placement of the eight included 4 gram weights.

Even the dimensions of the mouse is tailored for various grip styles. It measures 131 mm long and is 43 mm tall at the back, while sloping down to 27 mm height at the front. The shape provides ideal comfort whether the gamer uses claw grip or palm grip.

How Much is the SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Mouse?

The Rival 650 Wireless gaming mouse is now available for £119.99 GBP.