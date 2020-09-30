SteelSeries Launches its New Desktop-Sized QcK Mousepads

SteelSeries, a worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, has today announced the launch of its new massive QcK and QcK Prism mousepads for complete desktop coverage. The new QcK and QcK Prism will come in 3XL, 4XL and 5XL sizes and pack plenty of ARGB lighting effects to suit all systems and setups.

SteelSeries QcK Mousepads

Since its inception, the QcK mousepad has been the top choice of esports pros, with more than 14 million sold. These desktop-sized RGB mousepads provide maximum space for mouse movements during gameplay while their two-zone illumination allow gamers to customize and light up their setups. The incredibly large size allows gamers to not run out of space while playing at low DPI. As with any RGB SteelSeries product, the desktop-sized QcK Prism is fully customizable through SteelSeries Engine software for easy and intuitive lighting control.

The bright and easily customizable RGB lights of the desktop-sized QcK Prism allow anyone to tailor their setup exactly how they want. Gamers can flex their battlestation with RGB, or those looking for a minimal setup can go with the non-RGB QcK for a clean look.

The desktop-sized QcK Prism features a high thread count and smooth surface for optimal mouse tracking accuracy for both optical and laser sensors. It also uses a durable, non-slip rubber base to eliminate unwanted movement and produce a solid platform for competitive gaming.

Price & Availability

The QcK Prism 3XL, QcK Prism 4XL and QcK Prism 5XL are available now for $99.99, $119.99, and $149.99, respectively. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new releases, you can check out the official SteelSeries mousepad website via the link here!

