SteelSeries Launches Rival 710 Modular Gaming Mouse

With Swappable Modular Parts

In addition to their new Rival 650 gaming mouse, SteelSeries is also launching the new Rival 710 gaming mouse. Although it is not wireless like the Rival 650, it offers 1-to-1 tracking via their TrueMove3 optical sensor for top wired USB performance.

Furthermore, the Rival 710 offers swappable modular parts so the mouse can fit the player’s personal preference. Whether it is the cover, the USB or even the sensor, the Rival 710 provides significant customizability.

Additional personalization is also available via an OLED screen. This is towards the front and can also display relevant app information. It has GameSense support, as well as SteelSeries Engine support. Obviously, some players will not be able to see the notification while in the heat of battle. So the Rival 710 can also vibrate for notifications.

Furthermore, users can store multiple profiles onboard. This could contain information such as custom button programming, acceleration/deceleration customization, DPI presets as well as RGB LED lighting options.

How Much is the SteelSeries Rival 710?

It is now available for purchase for $99 USD. Users can also pick up the swappable Rival 700 Avago 9800 laser sensor module separately for $24.99 USD.

For custom top covers, a separate Top Cover pack will also be available soon as well.