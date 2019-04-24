SteelSeries Launches the Arctis 9X Premium Headset for Xbox One

Is It the Best Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One ?

SteelSeries has brought their Arctis headset series to the Microsoft Xbox One. Specifically, the Arctis 9X, offering a premium option for console gamers. The space for premium headsets on the Xbox One is not particularly crowded. Making SteelSeries’ move completely understandable. Outside of the Arctis 9X, users can go for the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 and 700, the Razer Thresher or the LucidSound LS35x.

Structurally, the Arctis 9X uses a steel band. Which means it can survive the occasional outlet of gamer rage. It is also wireless so players can pace freely while moving with their wireless controller as well.

It connects directly to the Xbox just like a wireless controller. Connecting in seconds without the need for an extra cable or dongle. Furthermore, it simultaneously connects to Bluetooth and Xbox to mix music and take calls while gaming. It is even compatible with a mobile device. A single charge lasts for 20 hours of use according to SteelSeries.

The headset also comes with a Arctis ClearCast microphone. This uses a bidirectional design for superior noise cancellation, ensuring that the chat comes through clearly and naturally.

How Much is the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Xbox One Gaming Headset?

The Arctis 9X is available now from the SteelSeries website for $199 USD.