SteelSeries Reveals Apple Exclusive Nimbus+ Controller

SteelSeries, the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, has today announced the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller for Apple devices. The Nimbus+ builds on the wildly popular original Nimbus controller, adding a bevy of new features, including clickable joysticks, new Hall effect triggers, and a new 50-hour battery. A purchase of Nimbus+ also includes the new Nimbus+ iPhone Mount which allows users to attach their iPhone directly onto the controller, allowing them to play games more comfortably.

SteelSeries Apple Exclusive Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller

Designed specifically for gaming on Apple devices, the Nimbus+ brings console-quality game controls to iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. With an ergonomic design, ultra-responsive triggers and buttons, and a range of Apple connectivity options, Nimbus+ is the best solution to help bring gaming on Apple devices to the next level.

What Does SteelSeries Have to Say?

“With its iPhone Mount and an amazing 50 hours of battery life, Nimbus+ is the ideal companion to games on the App Store and Apple Arcade that feature controller support such as Sneaky Sasquatch, Butter Royale and Crossy Road Castle. We’ve added many other new features, making Nimbus+ the new global standard in mobile gaming performance.” The overall research and development, design, and engineering efforts undertaken by our teams represent our never-ending quest at SteelSeries to create first-party quality controllers worthy of supporting gaming on Apple devices.”

Apple iPhone

The Nimbus+ meets Apple MFi standards for wireless connectivity and pairing. Nimbus+ also takes full advantage of features available to MFi game controllers including controller-supported game discovery, optimized button mapping for superior gaming experiences and control, and fast re-connections. Nimbus+ follows in the footsteps of Nimbus, the world’s best-selling mobile gaming controller that set the global standard for quality and performance.

Set to release on May 26th, you can pre-order this item from Apple or, alternatively, to learn more about this and other SteelSeries products, you can check out their website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you a fan of mobile gaming? If so, do you see this controller as being a great purchase? – Let us know in the comments!