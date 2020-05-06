SteelSeries Reveals New CS:GO Neon Rider Collection

SteelSeries, a market leader in PC gaming peripherals, has today announced the new Neon Rider collection inspired by Red Moon Workshop’s beloved CS:GO skin. This exclusive collaboration combines the popular Neon Rider skin and SteelSeries’ award-winning peripherals to create an exciting collection specifically made for CS:GO enthusiasts around the world. The collection includes a Neon Rider designed Sensei Ten, and Qck L and QcK Prism XL mousepads.

SteelSeries CS:GO Neon Rider Collection

In announcing the launch of this new gaming peripheral collection, SteelSeries has said:

“From creating the first products for competitive players, to being the first professional sponsors for teams and events, to creating products just for fans of the game, we are proud to continue to be a part of the world of Counter-Strike with this exclusive collaboration. With the high performing sensor and comfort of the Sensei Ten and massive size of the QcK, we picked these products to be the perfect additions to any CS:GO player’s setup.”

Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition

The Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition brings to life the highly-stylized aesthetics of CS:GO’s Neon Rider skins in a one-time-only collection that will elevate any setup with a colorful synth-wave vibe.

The Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition uses SteelSeries’ flagship sensor, the TrueMove Pro. This sensor, designed by SteelSeries and PixArt, is the highest rated SteelSeries sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking, 18,000 CPI and 450 inches per second (IPS) tracking speed. The TrueMove Pro also provides advanced tilt tracking to stabilize the mouse’s tracking during abrupt or angled movements like angled drops, tilt slams and quick flicks.

The Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition will be available in limited quantities, with each mouse sporting its own unique ID number and will carry an expected MSRP of $79.99.

QcK L Neon Rider Edition

The QcK L Neon Rider Edition is a 450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm mousepad decorated with the distinctive flair of the Neon Rider skin. The QcK L Neon Rider Edition uses the exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control and optimized for both low and high CPI tracking movements.

In terms of price, it is expected to hit retailers for something in the region of $19.99.

QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Edition

The QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Edition is a 900 mm x 300 mm x 4 mm RGB mousepad, with two-zone illumination. Powered by SteelSeries Engine, users can easily setup thousands of in-game lighting notifications and sync the mousepad with all their other SteelSeries devices. Like the Sensei Ten Neon Rider Edition, each QcK Prism XL Neon Rider Edition will be individually numbered to show its limited-edition status.

This is expected to retail for a price in the region of $69.99.

What Do We Think?

Undoubtedly, these new releases from SteelSeries are very eye-catching and will be popular with gamers looking for some products that stand out from the pack. The only real question mark we have is in terms of the pricing, albeit this is a factor that may become more evidence when you take a look at some of the features and specifications.

With them due to release on May 12th, if you want to learn more about these releases, you can check out the official SteelSeries Neon Rider website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!