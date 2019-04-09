Steelseries Rival 600 Gaming Mouse Review

You’re not short of options when it comes to great gaming mice. In fact, these days you have to look bloody hard to find something that’s bad. The market is very competitive and every brand has something exciting to offer. So what makes the Rival 600 stand out from the crowd? Well, Steelseries have a rock solid reputation with gamers. Their peripherals have been loved by gamers around the world for years. The Rival 600 looks set to continue that trend!

Featuring their award-winning “world’s first true 1 to 1 esports sensor” it has the TruMove 3+ dual sensor system for exceptional accuracy. I’m not sure about the world’s first part, but we’ll let that slide. It has advanced lift-off detection, 256 weight and balance configurations, split trigger 60 million click mechanical switches, and some RGB. It’s basically just great components that should add up to great performance, and that’s all we really need to see today.

Features and Specifications

  • The world’s first true 1 to 1 esports sensor
  • State-of-the-art lift off distance detection
  • 256 weight and balance configurations
  • Split-trigger 60-million click mechanical switches

“The Rival 600 has a TrueMove3+ sensor which combines a TrueMove3 for true, 1 to 1 tracking with a secondary sensor that precisely tracks lift-off distance. Add the customizable weight system and the power of SteelSeries Engine for a mouse that gives you more control than ever.” – Steelseries

