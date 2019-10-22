SteelSeries Sensei Ten Mouse Review – The eSports Champion Returns

Not all gaming mice are created equally, and especially not the SteelSeries Sensei. First launched ten years ago, it has gone on to be the tool of choice for many of the top eSports champions around the world. It’s been the mouse in the hand of some of the best gamers in the world at some of the most prestigious eSports events. However, SteelSeries figured they can do better than themselves and have now released the Sensei Ten. It’s the mouse you know, the mouse you love, but it’s better in just about every aspect you could hope for.

SteelSeries Sensei Ten

The most important aspect of this mouse is that the shape is absolutely the same as the original. That’s important, as those who love it, who have adapted to its form, will find the new one fits like your favourite glove. The mouse is lighter though, shedding about 10% of its weight to make it a little more nimble.

The biggest upgrades are on the electronics though. There’s the all-new TrueMove Pro sensor, which promises “the best tracking on any surface” and that’s a big promise. They say no jitter, no snapping, no acceleration or deceleration, just 1:1 tracking all the time. What’s more, it’ll deliver a whopping 18,000 CPI, 450 IPS and up to 50G acceleration, which is massive. Put simply, you can thrash this thing around with confidence. Plus the new 60m rated mechanical switches with their dual-spring mechanism and a new high-grade polymer construction complete the package.

Tilt Tracking

Even when repositioning your mouse by lifting it up and placing it back down at tilted angles, the TrueMove Pro’s precision tracking stays consistent, eliminating tracking errors during the most intense gameplay.

Features

The iconic ambidextrous shape of the Sensei returns

All-new TrueMove Pro sensor with the best tracking on any surface

Tilt tracking for advanced stabilization during intense gameplay

Guaranteed crisp and consistent for 60 million clicks

Hyper durable build to withstand the most intense wear and tear

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What SteelSeries Had to Say

“Long hailed as the king of gaming mice, the SteelSeries Sensei defined the world of competitive mice with its iconic shape and performance. With the same beloved shape and all-new upgrades under the hood, the Sensei Ten has evolved to perfection.” – SteelSeries

Product Trailer

The legends are all true from the Sensei. The original was a little before my time as a reviewer. However, it’s not the first time I’ve seen a Sensei series mouse. Such as the Sensei 310 from two years ago, the Sensei RAW from six years ago, and the Sensei Limited Edition from over seven years ago. My goodness, I really have been doing this a while.