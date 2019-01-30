SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Controller Launched

Controller for Windows PC, Android and VR

SteelSeries has launched a new controller they are calling the Stratus Duo. It is compatible with both Windows and Android, providing connectivity via Bluetooth as well as 2.4GHz Wireless adapter. Users can switch between connections by toggling, so users do not need more than one solution for multi-platforms.

“The gaming ecosystem is continuing to evolve and grow beyond PC and consoles to include mobile devices and VR systems,” said Tino Solberg, SteelSeries CTO. “The Stratus Duo allows gamers to easily navigate across several platforms through wireless and Bluetooth technology to create a truly seamless experience.”

The controller has one D-pad, two analog controllers, four plus two shoulder buttons and two triggers. There is also a built-in lithium-ion battery which can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. Users can also just plug it in (via micro-USB included) while playing so that operation is seamless.

How Much is the SteelSeries Stratus Duo?

The Stratus Duo has an MSRP of $59.99 USD and is available now.

There will also be a SteelSeries SmartGrip accessory for mobile Android gaming available later on for $9.99. This is basically an attachment so the Android phone mounts horizontally above the Stratus Duo.