Stephen Hawking Charity Auction Sees Iconic Chair Go For Sale

Earlier this year, the sad news came to pass that renowned physicist Stephen Hawkin had died at the age of 76. Rightly regarded as one of the greatest minds of his generation, he is perhaps better known for his electronically generated voice and wheelchair. Both of which became necessary as he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. A progressive disease which affects your muscles motor control.

Following his death, as with most deaths, he has left behind far more than his scientific legacy. During his life, he amassed a highly impressive collection of what I shall politely refer to as ‘tat’. Except rather than having an amusing figurine from Benidorm, some of his belongings include works of Darwin, Einstein and Newton.

Well, in a report via CNET, you will shortly be able to bid on many of his personal possessions including, even, one of his iconic wheelchairs. All of which will be used to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease Association and The Stephen Hawking Foundation.

When Does It Start?

Bidding for the items will begin on October 31st and will run until November 8th. As above, during that time you will be able to bid on many things he owned. This even includes a script from his much-loved appearance in the Simpsons.

For more information on the auction, you can visit Christie’s website in the link here!

