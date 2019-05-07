Stephen King Suggests how he Would End Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

With just 2 episodes left in the final series of Game of Thrones, some of us are already starting to come up with some theories as to how it might all end. While I personally have no firm conclusions, I suspect we’re going to see a lot more of the cast wiped out before we get an answer.

Going to Twitter, however, horror writer Stephen King has come up with his own suggestion as to how he thinks it’s all set to conclude.

Suppose–just suppose, now–that Jon and Dani BOTH died (along with Cersei, of course). Suppose–just suppose–that a certain little man with a big heart ended up sitting on the Iron Throne? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 6, 2019

Tyrion Ends Up On The Iron Throne?…

Admittedly, this might sound a little far fetched. It is, however, a theory I have subscribed to for quite some time. Namely, that practically everyone with a claim to the Iron Throne is going to die leaving Tyrion to oversee the first republic in Kings Landing. It will be interesting to see (if correct) if Cersei goes out with a bang or a whimper.

Poking a little fun at some of his critics, however, Stephen King decided to follow it up with another Tweet.

Of course for years some people have told me I don’t know how to end a story. I call bullshit on that, but everyone has an opinion.

🙂 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 6, 2019

What Do We Think?

While the final season is (so far) not disappointing any of us (at least I don’t think so), it is still a little difficult to imagine how the show is going to wrap itself up with only around 2 1/2 hours of airtime remaining.

As Stephen King noted, endings are difficult and a good conclusion can make a huge difference between a series being considered fantastic or falling short of the potential. For example, while many people love the Sopranos, the way it ended will always remain a contentious subject.

With just 2 episodes to go, however, I suspect many of us want to know how it ends, but will find a gaping void as to what TV show will next dominate our lives and talking points as much.

What do you think? How is it all going to end? – Let us know in the comments!