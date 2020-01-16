Storage, Gaming and More from HyperX @ CES 2020

Kingston and their gaming division, HyperX, always have something cool to show us at CES 2020, and this year was no exception. First up, we have their latest NVMe M.2 SSDs, the Grandview ES PCIe Gen4, as well as the Seccos ES PCIe Gen3. Both are pretty much what you would expect in regards to performance, but still, they look pretty fantastic.

Tired of not getting enough time on your Nintendo Switch? Even with the newer models longer battery life, it’s not always enough. Their charge and play battery pack is pretty chunky. Actually, I think it’s a little too chunky and a little too heavy, but it does serve a purpose. It’ll give you a few hours more to enjoy your favourite games. If you’re trying to keep chill on those long flights, it’s pretty much a no brainer.

The Alloy Origins keyboard is back again, this time with the HyperX AQUA mechanical switches. They’re fully RGB lit and use a unique double-shot keycap design. The keyboard connects using USB Type-C, features aluminium construction and everything else you would expect from a $110 keyboard.

What stands out is that they’re using their own switches. These mechanical AQUA switches are basically their version of MX Blue.

The new Pulsefire RAID mouse is here too, featuring the award-winning PixArt 3389 sensor which offers up 16,000 DPI. Its real power comes from the 11 programmable button design though. The mouse is tuned for competitive gaming but offers up plenty of macro and customisation options to make it versatile for any type of gaming. Plus, at just $59.99, it’s sure to have broad appeal.

Finally, we have their latest premium grade headset, the HyperX Cloud Flight S. It features support for PC and PlayStation 4/Pro using 2.4 GHz wireless technology. It even offers a unique Qi charging system on the side of the ear cups, so there’s no tinkering with cables.

The 50mm drivers offer up virtual 7.1 surround sound, a detachable microphone, built-in controls and more. The MSRP will be around $159.99 when it launches next month.

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.