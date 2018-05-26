Streacom Introduces the DA2 Mini-ITX Case

Compact and Configurable Case from Streacom

Streacom is introducing their new DA2 flexible mini-ITX chassis in the market. Unlike other compact cases, the DA2 is able to cram high performance components in a limited space. Furthermore, Streacom ensures that the chassis has sufficient airflow. Especially since it supports high-end components after all.

Universal component support is made possible with the use of Streacom’s universal bracket system. This is the same design idea they used on their F12C and DB4 chassis. Installing a track integrated into the frame allows for brackets to be placed almost anywhere inside the case. In comparison, other mounting systems are rigid and only support one type of form factor. Through the use of this track system, the DA2 can support both ATX and SFX PSUs. It can also fit dual 3.5″ drives or three 2.5″ drives, depending on the setup.

To see how flexible this rail system is, check out the DA2 product information document showing multiple examples (PDF).

The chassis itself measures 340 x 286 x 180mm. Although it is limited to only Mini-ITX motherboards, it has two graphics cards slot. The actual external enclosure is a single piece Aluminium 6063 with either a sandblast silver or black finish. The front IO is also simplified to a single USB 3.1 Type C port and a power button.

How Much is the Streacom DA2 Chassis?

The DA2 is expected to be available in stores by August with a retail price of €189.90 Euro (~ $229 USD).