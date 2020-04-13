Twitch Streamer Spectacularly Fries His PC

So, I’m sure that any of us who has attempted to build a PC (hopefully with some success) has at least one horror story they could tell. Admittedly, while the process isn’t difficult, there are a number of ways you can get it wrong. In a live broadcast on Twitch, however, one user found a way to get it wrong in a rather explosive style.

While live-streaming a PC building video, when user ‘fastaction99‘ pressed the on button to see if it would POST, he got a lot more than he bargained for!

Twitch Streamer Fries PC

As you can see in the clip above, when he presses the on button he has the face that all of us do when we’re first powering on a new build. Put simply, you’re never 100% certain you got everything right until you see the screen light up. Even then, sometimes you got to go back in to do a little tweaking.

His expression of mild confusion does, however, go to outright terror when his PC bursts into a huge plume of smoke! Now, just in case this needed to be said, smoke coming out of a PC is not good!

What Do We Think?

In a follow-up clip, he believes that the issue may have been caused due to a failure in the front intake fans. We, however, are not quite so convinced. For starters, the smoke doesn’t come from anywhere near the front of the PC and, as far as we can see, there are no fans in the affected area where the smoke seems to billow. It actually looks to come from somewhere around the motherboard and maybe even the RAM slots.

Put simply, we don’t think that a new set of fans is going to fix this problem. We suspect that this is a total failure that’s probably ruined (at the very least) the motherboard. Is it just us, or does the smoke seem to be coming from the motherboard 24-pin connector?… Maybe he had his PSU set to 220V? Maybe there was a short in the cabling? Without a closer look we can’t say for certain. If nothing else though, it was very entertaining Twitch clip to watch!

What do you think? Why do you think this PC blew up? – Let us know in the comments!