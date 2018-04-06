Beloved Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Isao Takahata Has Died

Studio Ghibli Co-Founder Isao Takahata sadly passes aged 82

I’m quite a big fan of Japanese animation. Quite big to the point that I have two tattoos based on my favourite series. Studio Ghibli was, however, my gateway to it.

Having watched My Neighbor Totoro back in 1994 (admittedly a few years after release). Ever since then, I have been a colossal fan. It, therefore, comes with great sadness that I report that Isao Takahata, one of the studio’s co-founders has sadly passed away aged 82.

I must admit, his passing has left me deeply saddened.

Hayao Miyasaki

While Hayao Miyasaki is probably the best known of the pair, he, with Isao Takahata founded studio Ghibli in 1985. Having worked for various studios in previous years they decided to be brave and go it alone with their own company. The rest, as they say, is history.

Mr Takahata originally began work in animation in 1958. It wasn’t until Studio Ghibli was founded, however, that his creative brilliance was allowed to shine.

Their first major productions were a double feature of My Neighbor Totoro and Grave of the Fireflies in 1988. While the former was Hayao Miyasaki’s project the latter was a somewhat cathartic telling of Isao Takahata’s experiences during World War 2. Although not biographical, the latter is certainly a more emotionally driven piece.

If you have the time, I would thoroughly recommend watching it. Not that I wouldn’t recommend any Ghibli film.

Recent works

Most recently, Mr Takahata worked on The Tale of the Princess Kaguya which is one of my personal favourites. Drawing on a similar style to My Neighbors the Yamada’s, the film was beautifully rendered in a water-coloured style of animation.

Isao Takahata leaves this world a much-beloved figure and I personally wish to pass on my gratitude to him and my thoughts to his family for what is surely a difficult time.

The animation world has today lost one of its brightest and most brilliant stars.

What do you think about this? Are you a fan of Studio Ghibli? In addition, which is your favourite film? – Let us know in the comments!