Studio Ghibli Films are Coming to Netflix – But Not in America

Last year Disney dropped (or lost – It’s a little unclear) the distribution rights for Studio Ghibli and, as such, there were hopes that their animated feature films would finally turn up on one of the major subscription-based streaming platforms.

Well, in a report via SlashFilms, it is official! Studio Ghibli is set to arrive on Netflix this February! There are, however, a few little caveats to that!

Studio Ghibli is Heading to Netflix

It is understood that the Studio Ghibli releases will be made in ‘waves’ throughout the coming months with the first films launching on February 1st including:

Laputa: Castle in the Sky

My Nighbor Totoro

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Only Yesterday

Porco Rosso

Tales From Earthsea

Ocean Waves

The remaining films from their library are expected to be launched on March and April 1st respectively bringing all of their 21 ‘mainstream’ releases onto the Netflix platform. Well, for most of us anyway!

A Fly in the Ointment – Which Would Incidentally be a Great Name for a Ghibli Film

Due to a number of distribution rights complications, while most countries will be able to access these Ghibli films, there are a few notable exceptions. Namely:

America

Canada

Japan

So if you live in any of those countries, then I’m sorry, but you’re not invited to this party. Well, not unless you do a bit of chicanery with a VPN. Living in the UK, however, I’m absolutely delighted that these are coming. Rest assured, on February 1st, I’ll have my popcorn ready for some Studio Ghibli goodness!

Hey, let’s go… Hey, let’s go… I’m happy as can be!!!

What do you think? Are you excited by this news? In addition, which is your favourite Studio Ghibli movie? – Let us know in the comments!