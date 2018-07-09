Study Finds That If You Own An iPhone You Are Officially Rich!

Owning an iPhone is, without a doubt, a bit of a status symbol. While some love the technology others prefer to avoid it like the plague. It seems, however, that owning an iPhone might say more about your finances than you previously thought.

In a report via Indy100, a study has found that owning an iPhone officially means that you are rich. A study of my bank account, however, would seem to suggest otherwise!

I Own An iPhone – I Am Not Rich!

I guess having read that statement you had the same reaction as me. Despite having an iPhone sat on your desk, you don’t have much money sat in your account. At least, not enough to officially deem you rich. Apparently though, owning an iPhone makes you 69.1% more likely of being in a higher income bracket.

Switch From Android To iPhone And Get Rich Quick!

I must admit, I did laugh at the concept that switching to iPhones would increase your chances of being rich. Given the price of them, I’d say that this would actually be more likely to have a negative impact on your financial situations. The study, however, does have a few ommissions that probably would make a fair difference to your situation.

Which Model Do You Own?

The study doesn’t actually highlight what phones they based this survey upon. For example, I own a model 6s and I am not rich. The chances are, however, that if you own the model X you are probably going to be making a decent amount of money. Either that or you are currently running on just one kidney. As such, the survey is definitely open to some questions regarding the figures.

Therefore, if you own an iPhone but are not rich, don’t worry, you’re not alone! The chances are that this study has just provided the figures in such a way to make those of us who are rich feel great and those of us who aren’t slightly mystified as to what has gone wrong in our lives!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!