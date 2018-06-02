Study Finds Teenagers Are Abandoning Facebook

Study Finds That Teenagers Are Abandoning Facebook In Massive Numbers

With scandals rocking Facebook, it isn’t as it the social media site has had smooth sailing in recent years. It seems, however, that the biggest problem facing the site may not be scandals, but the amounts of users who are choosing to abandon the platform.

It has been no secret that when asked, many teenagers are not big fans of Facebook. They see it as a platform for older people. Something that their parents (or worse, grandparents) use. Most of them don’t care about the scandals the social media site has had, they simply don’t think it’s cool.

A new study, however, has revealed some figures that will alarm Facebook for the long-term future of the company. In a report via The Guardian, it has been found that since 2015, the number of teenagers using the platform has seen a massive decline.

Not relevant for the younger generations!

The main reason why Facebook grew to such popularity over a large demographic initially was simply the fact that there was nothing else around to really compete. Well, not unless you include MySpace which hardly had the user-friendly functionality that Facebook provided. Since then though, other platforms have emerged which the older generation of Facebook users may not have turned to. I put myself in that category as while I am fairly active on the social media site, I don’t actually use Twitter or any other platform. Perhaps I should.

The study has found though that in 2015, a reported 71% of teenagers had a Facebook account. In an update taken last year though, that figure was found to have plunged to 51%.

This doesn’t bode well for the future of the platform. Particularly if it’s only really being propped up by older people.

What do you think? Surprised with the figures? – Let us know in the comments!