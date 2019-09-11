Stunning New Final Fantasy VII Trailer is Released

We seem to be going through something of a phase at the moment of seeing many classic games from the mid to late 90s getting the ‘remake’ treatment. We have, of course, already seen the highly excellent Resident Evil 2 remake launch earlier this year and there’s still plenty more to come. I know I have my eye on the Ni No Kuni Remaster out later this month.

Following an announcement at the Tokyo Game Show, however, Square Enix has released a brand new trailer from the Final Fantasy VII remake and, quite frankly, it looks absolutely stunning!

Final Fantasy VII Trailer

As you can see above, the visuals are absolutely amazing. In fact, you can’t even say that this game has ‘cutscenes’ as the transition between them seems almost flawless. What is clear, however, is that in comparative Final Fantasy terms, this is a huge step up from the last release.

Without a doubt, however, it is great to see a combination of both the gameplay and cutscene video within. Including also, of course, the English voice acting dubbed onto the release.

When Is It Out?

The Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on the 3rd of March 2020.

If this trailer is anything to go by, however, it’s going to be pretty amazing. Perhaps even being even more impressive than Resident Evil 2 and that, in itself, will take some doing! With a little under 6 months to go until release day, however, it’s not that much longer to wait before we can find out for ourselves!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!