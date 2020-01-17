Stunning New Products Showcased by Phanteks @ CES 2020

Phanteks make many of the coolest and most popular PC cases (and other products) on the market today. It’s no surprise then that they had a lot to be proud of at CES 2020.

First up, their new P300A. A stunning compact ATX mid-tower chassis, which features their latest ultra-fine performance mesh airflow design. Despite the compact size, it’s still able to house a mighty RTX 2080 Super from AORUS, and Z390 motherboard.

Need something bigger? Sure, why not! The P400A Again, it has that fantastic high-airflow design (more on that in a moment), vertical GPU placement, and loads of HDD mounts, winner!

Hey look, it’s their new distro plate in the back. More on that in a moment too.

OK, let’s go all out, as it’s the P500A. it’ll house an E-ATX system, as well as a mini-ITEX system for those dual system gains. You can fit 420mm radiators, vertical GPU, 10 HDDs, 3 SSDs, digital RGB. It’s a beast.

Then we have their real hero product, the Enthoo Pro II. It features their mesh airflow design, dual system support, dual PSU support, vertical GPU mounting, massive clearances, and pretty much everything you would expect from a flagship Phanteks case.

Now, this is what I was talking about earlier, airflow. They’ve ditched the metal panels, the punch plate, the slim vents. Now they opt for their premium soft fabric mesh design as it gives huge airflow improvements. I mean, they demonstrated it, and the numbers speak for themselves. That piece of a PC case is from the Lian Li Lancool II, it didn’t score well. No shock that Lian Li mysteriously released a higher airflow front panel this year then, hmmmm.

OMG IT IS TRON TIME! These are their new NEON RGB strips and well, damn they’re awesome. They come with some clips to get it around corners and curves, and the end result speaks for its self. I want all of these in my PC yesterday.

Speakers? They made some mini speakers for April fools and everyone wanted them. So, they made them for real! Not they’re back with an even bigger version that feature powerful drivers, addressable RGB and more. Of course, they even look like a Phanteks PC case, oh yeah!

eTeknix is excited to bring you more amazing coverage from CES 2020 in Las Vegas. To keep up with the latest, be sure to keep an eye on our CES 2020 news section here. Of course, you can also keep up with the latest information on our social media channels (links below). Love to read? Stick to eTeknix.com, but if you’re wanting the latest video coverage, you’ll find that on our YouTube channel.

Thank You

We would like to say a massive thank you to all of our sponsors for this event. It wouldn’t be possible to be here in Las Vegas, checking out the latest tech, without the continued support of these brands, as well as our readers. Thank you!

Thoughts?

What has been your favourite thing from CES 2020? Perhaps you want us to go check out a booth or a brand at the show? Why not let us know in the comments section or on social media.