Stupid 30fps Lock Removed from Mortal Kombat 11 Fatalities and More

Mortal Kombat 11

For reasons known only to those who sniff solvents and the developers behind the game, there were sections with a 30 FPS lock in Mortal Kombat 11. It’s almost like they’ve never heard of the PC community and what they deem as acceptable performance. Fortunately, someone has come out with a fix to resolve these silly oversights.

30 FPS Lock

While the game does lock to 60 FPS for gameplay, as is standard practice for most fighting games. It seems that fatal blows, fatalities, krypt, and the cut-scenes were all 30 FPS locked. Why? I have no damn idea, no one does. Fortunately, the mod from Endri Lauson removes the limiter to get us back to 60 FPS throughout. The update even fixing TAA ghosting, which is a nice perk.

Optimisation

The game still isn’t exactly fine-tuned, so those on less than powerful systems may not hit 60 FPS just because it’s unlocked. Sections like the Krypt are still a bit of a mess, but we expect future updates to help resolve some issues in that regard.

What the Mod Does

• It removes the 30fps cap on the menus, intros, Fatal Blows, Fatalities and Krypt

• It removes the black sidebars on the menus and Krypt for people who use Ultrawide monitors.

Known Issues

• Heads up: *DON’T PANIC IF YOUR ANTI-VIRUS COMPLAIN!! * It’s a false flag due to the nature of the program; it reads your key presses on the game (the HotKeys) in order to enable/disable effects. Anti-viruses may not like it and may classify it as a “key logger” (Windows Defender didn’t complain). The program also patches the game on-the-fly, so anti-viruses may not like it as well and may classify it as a “hack”, a “cheat” engine or a “possible unwanted program”, PUP (again, Windows Defender didn’t complain). But I assure you the patch is completely clean.

• If you exit the game for any reason, you’ll have to close the program and start again prior to opening the game again, as it will have lost the previous game session.

• The Krypt is incredibly unoptimized and not even my beast PC can handle it at 60fps, so don’t expect significative changes there (unless you have a very high-end PC). But it’s certainly better.

Download

You can download the mod here. However, keep in mind that this game has online features and modifying the base came can sometimes result in a ban. We haven’t heard any reports to that effect just yet, but it’s something to keep in mind.