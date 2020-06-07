Summer Games Done Quick Moves to All Online Event

I am rather a big fan of video game speedrunning and if you are too, then you’ll undoubtedly be aware that Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) represents one of the biggest gaming charity events in the calendar. Due to the COVID-19 situation, however, the future of this year’s event has been somewhat unclear.

Following a post on their official website, however, rather than holding out for a physical event, the organizers have instead confirmed that while it will still be held, they are switching it up to be ‘online-only’.

SGDQ

SGDQ is Moving to An Online-Only Event

The announcement isn’t entirely surprising as the Coronavirus situation is still a significant concern around the world. It does, however, go without saying that the organizers were still hoping (following a previously announced delay) that things would’ve calmed down enough by now for it to still be held as a physical event. In announcing the news though, the team behind Summer Games Done Quick has said:

Games Done Quick has been actively monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19. As we prioritize the health and safety of everyone who attends GDQ events, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the on-site portion of Summer Games Done Quick 2020 and instead proceed with an online-only event, called Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online.

Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will not feature a live event in Minnesota. Instead, we will move the event to online-only, broadcasting the event from our studio with participants performing speedruns from the safety of their homes.

SGDQ2020 Online, benefiting Doctors Without Borders, will maintain our previously announced dates, broadcasting live from August 16-23, 2020 starting at 11:30 AM Eastern on twitch.tv/gamesdonequick.

What Do We Think?

Between GDQ and ESA (European Speedrunner Association) we’ve already seen these ‘online-only’ modes given a test-run and while not quite as glamorous as a physical event, they do still largely work well. As such, if you do want to check the event out, you can visit the following links

While SDGQ isn’t set to officially kick-off until August 16th, there’s still plenty of things to check out there if you want to learn more about what the event is all about! And, of course, more than a few amazing speed runs!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

