Summer Games Done Quick Schedule and Opening Revealed!

Summer Games Done Quick Date Announced

Summer is coming. Admittedly you wouldn’t know it looking out your window, but it is, I promise you. With Summer, comes one of the years most popular gaming events.

Summer Games Done Quick, the 2nd major event in the calendar for the GDQ team, is coming and we not only have a start date but also know some of the events that will be on.

When will it start?

In a report via Polygon, Summer Games Done Quick will start on June 24th and will run until July 1st. The event sees some of the worlds most popular or prolific speedrunners showcasing their skills on some amazing games. So what are some of the highlights?

TMR Returns!

I am a big fan of TMR (The Mexican Runner). We were even fortunate enough to conduct an interview with him last year after he completed every licensed NES game.

He has since gained some popularity for his amazing Cuphead speeds runs. He currently holds 3 world records for the game. As such, he will be displaying his prowess at SGDQ 2017.

Additionally, The Legend of Zelda Windwaker and Mario Maker runs will also feature.

A notable omission

At present, Super Mario Odyssey does not make the roster. This has many fans scratching their head. It is, after all, currently the 2nd most popular game in speedrunning. It is thought, however, that the event organisers might be holding out on a reveal, possibly making it a donation-driven bonus.

Either way, I have the dates jotted in my calendar and if you haven’t watched a Games Done Quick event before, now is as good a time as any to join the hype!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Summer Games Done Quick? Which game are you particularly looking forward to? – Let us know in the comments!