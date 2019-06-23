Summer Games Done Quick Speed Running Event Starts Today!

Summer Games Done Quick 2019

I must admit that I take a lot of pleasure from watching speed runs. I suspect that it may be something to do with watching people play games I loved, complete them with such apparent ease. Sadly, 30 years on and I’m still yet to complete either the original Super Mario Bros or TMNT on the NES.

If, like me, you’re a fan of speedrunning then you’ll almost certainly be aware of ‘Games Done Quick’. The bi-annual event in which we (essentially) get a weeks worth of constant speed runs! Well, it’s time to settle in for some more than entertaining Twitch fun as SGDQ (Summer Games Done Quick) officially launches today!

What’s On?

I must admit that I was a little disappointed with the roster at AGDQ earlier this year. Summer Games Done Quick, however, seemingly may be acknowledging that with pretty much games to suit all tastes, ages and genres. It is also, however, important to note that this event isn’t just about playing games quickly. They are trying to raise money for charity too!

Although the event will be kicking off with a Spyro and Portal 2 run, you can check out the full event roster via the link here!

Where Can I Watch It?

The event is lived streamed 24/7 on Twitch which, if you tune in right now, you can check out some re-runs of older GDQs to get you in the right mood. Failing which, there’s more than enough on YouTube to give you an idea as to what to expect.

The event will start today (Sunday 23rd June) at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST and you can check out the live stream via the video link below! – We look forward to seeing you in the chat and be sure to make a donation! This is all (quite literally) for a good cause!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the event? What game/s are you looking forward to seeing? – Let us know in the comments!