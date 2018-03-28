Super Mario 64: Ocarina of Time Game Available To Download

Super Mario 64: Ocarina of Time

We have in recent months seem a vast amount of fan-made games be teased or made for release. One of the more recent (and perhaps most hilariously titled) is the Resident Evil fan game ‘Residence of Evil’. If that title alone has peaked your interest you can learn more about it here.

We do, however, have a new one and this one combines two of the most beloved N64 games. Mario 64 and Zelda Ocarina of Time.

Fan Game combining two dream titles!

For many fans of the N64, Mario 64 or Ocarina of Time are two of the best, if not the best games on the system. The thought of a crossover would be exciting news for any fan, but it seems that dreaming of it isn’t necessary. It’s already here. Kaze Emanuar, who is well known for his fan-made gaming projects has just released his Mario/Zelda crossover and it’s available to download for free!

As can be seen in the above video, the cross-over puts Mario into the world of Zelda Ocarina of Time. Kaze Emanuar has amazingly found a way to import all Mario assets and characters into Zelda, almost seamlessly. In addition, he has also promised that if this is popular with fans, he will make a similar Mejoras Mask game.

Where can I play this?

You can download the game at this link. There are, however, a few other things you’ll need before you start.

Firstly, you will need an N64 emulator, not hard to find, but at the same time due to legal restrictions (not that he hasn’t crossed a few lines with this crossover), he cannot provide it with it. Once you have it though, all you need to do is enable 8mb of RAM and you’re ready to play Mario 64: Ocarina of Time.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these fan-made games? Do you prefer to avoid them? – Let us know in the comments!