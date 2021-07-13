Super Mario 64 Sells For $1.56M at Auction!

You may recall that late last week it was confirmed that a brand new record had been set in the world of retro gaming with a rare copy of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ achieving $870,000 at auction. – Well, if you thought that that price was insane, then you’re going to want to look away now as following a report via CNET, despite that prior sale setting a brand new record, it has lasted only 3 days as a copy of Super Mario 64 has just been sold for an eye-wateringly successful bid of $1.56M.

Super Mario 64 Auction Ends with $1.56M Buyer!

Now, given that the aforementioned copy of Zelda was a rare early-production cartridge, you might be wondering if there was anything special about this Super Mario 64. Well, the short answer is no. It is a fairly standard North American boxed copy. There are, however, two factors that have significantly added to its value. Firstly, it’s still in its original sealed packaging, meaning that this has never been opened or played. More so, however, is the fact that with a graded rating of 9.8, this is in practically production line perfect condition. Put simply, you hardly ever see games get a quality rating this high, let alone one from such a classic and iconic title!

What Do We Think?

It is, of course, more than a little unexpected that after literally just days of seeing the record broken in terms of retro-gaming auctions, it should happen again and for a figure that’s near twice as high! – More than anything though, I think this will just have people lamenting that when they received their copy of Super Mario 64, the box was likely promptly destroyed and thrown in a bin. I mean, I know that’s what happened to my copy!

Ah well, how rich I would be if I had a crystal ball. I regret nothing though. Super Mario 64 was an awesome game!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!