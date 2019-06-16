Super Mario Bros Battle Royale Game Releases for Free

Super Mario Battle Royale

After nearly 30 years worth of attempts, I have pretty much come to the conclusion that I may never beat the original Super Mario Bros. While disappointing, it’s a conclusion that I have (mostly) learned to admit, live with and grudgingly accept. It is, however, mildly bizarre that I would fancy my chances of winning a battle royale based on the game as much greater than the actual original version itself.

Well, the good news is that thanks to an amazing fan-made project, you can now do (or at least try) just that! A Super Mario Bros Battle Royale game has been released for free and, better still, you can play it right now in your browser!

How Does The Game Work?

Well, this isn’t you trying to jump on the heads of other players. That would be far too chaotic. Instead, you’re essentially playing with 98 other people who are all competing within 1 fully interactive level.

It’s hard to explain until you pay it, but think of it as 1 single Mario level that 99 people are all playing simultaneous with all the enemies, power-ups and obstacles all being fully interactive by all concerned. You see a stationary shell? Well, another player could kick that towards your direction!

Where Can I Play It?

Being entitled ‘Infringe Royale’ the creator (InfernoPlus) seems entirely open to the possibility that Nintendo might flex their legal muscles and slap him with a C&D at any point. As such, if you do want to play this, you might need to act a little quickly!

So, where can you play it? Well, the good news is that the game is available for free. All you need is a relatively modern browser and can play it right now via the link here!

I look forward to seeing you in the battlefield that is the Mushroom Kingdom!