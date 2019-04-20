Super Mario Bros Gets Released… On The Commodore 64

Super Mario Bros

For many people, the Commodore 64 represented their first gateway into home gaming. Admittedly, for me, it came a little earlier with the release of the Acorn Electron so that gives you some idea as to how ancient I am.

While the system proved to be highly popular and successful, it was pretty much colossally overshadowed when the NES (and specifically Super Mario Bros) took popular hold in the West.

Following a 7 year project, however, developer ZeroPaige has released a video showing that he has successfully been able to finally bring the game to the Commodore 64.

A Surprisingly Good Port

In direct comparison, the NES was a technologically superior system (in most of the important regards) to the Commodore 64. They were, however, a lot closer than you might have thought.

As such, although it clearly took a lot of effort, getting the game onto the system wasn’t only possible, as the above video shows, it plays surprisingly well.

Can I Try it Out?

As this is essentially a fanmade project, you clearly cannot buy it. Well, I don’t know that as a categorical fact, but I doubt Nintendo necessarily gave this port their blessing. They do, after all, have rather vicious lawyers!

If you do, however, want to try it out, all you need is a Commodore 64 emulator. The game itself can then be downloaded and played via the link here!

Give it a try, see what you think and let us know how far you got in the comments!