Super Mario FPS Fan-Game is Available to Download Now!

To my knowledge, outside of some elements seen within Super Mario Sunshine, Nintendo has never really explored the possibility of turning their popular character into some form of first-person-shooting hero. It has, therefore, turned to fan Sean Noonan to make his own interpretation of it.

Are you already intrigued? Well, if so, I have good news for you! In officially releasing the demo of his fan-game, you can download and try it out for yourself right now!

The Super 1-1 Challenge – A Mario FPS

The demo is essentially something of a speedrunner’s dream as you are given one level with items to collect. To say that this looks polished, however, would be a huge understatement. It looks amazing thanks in no small part to the use of the Unreal Engine.

The official description reads:

“My interpretation of World 1-1 from Super Mario Bros. for the Mapcore monthly Discord challenge. A p[ost mortem write up will follow the release. It’s a time trial FPS where the goal is to reach the end of the course finding all golden coins and all 8 hidden red coins in the fastest time possible.”

Where Can I Try it Out?

Being a fan-game, this is free to download and, based on the ferocity of Nintento’s lawyers, if you are interested in trying it out, you might want to grab your copy sooner rather than later.

You can, therefore, check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the look of this fan-game? Are you going to give it a try? – Let us know in the comments!