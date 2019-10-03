Super Mario Odyssey Emulation Hits 60fps in Yuzu

The emulation of modern consoles is bloody hard work. However, that’s not always the case when it comes to Nintendo hardware. Not to downplay the hard work of the emulator development team. However, Nintendo consoles seem to get up and running pretty damn fast on PC. The Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu has been making incredible progress recently too.

Super Mario Odyssey

The Switch version of Super Mario Odyssey has seen some significant updates this week. A new asynchronous GPU emulation fix means that the game can hit a smooth 60 FPS. Of course, this update has been beneficial to a lot of other games too.

Yuzu

There are still only a few games that are really playable. For example, Breath of the Wild is still unplayable in Yuzu. Of course, it is playable in Cemu, so it’s not like that can’t be emulated yet. You can support Yuzu Development here as well as find download links and setup guides.

How to Play?

Well, that’s as easy as getting the emulator and sourcing the games. Unfortunately, I can’t provide information on game backups here, but you can use your Google-fu to get you there, I’m sure.

What games would you love to see up and running in the emulator? Let us know in the comments section below!