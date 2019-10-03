Super Mario Odyssey Emulation Hits 60fps in Yuzu

/ 5 hours ago

The emulation of modern consoles is bloody hard work. However, that’s not always the case when it comes to Nintendo hardware. Not to downplay the hard work of the emulator development team. However, Nintendo consoles seem to get up and running pretty damn fast on PC. The Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu has been making incredible progress recently too.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey Emulation Hits 60fps in Yuzu

The Switch version of Super Mario Odyssey has seen some significant updates this week. A new asynchronous GPU emulation fix means that the game can hit a smooth 60 FPS. Of course, this update has been beneficial to a lot of other games too.

Yuzu

There are still only a few games that are really playable. For example, Breath of the Wild is still unplayable in Yuzu. Of course, it is playable in Cemu, so it’s not like that can’t be emulated yet. You can support Yuzu Development here as well as find download links and setup guides.

How to Play?

Well, that’s as easy as getting the emulator and sourcing the games. Unfortunately, I can’t provide information on game backups here, but you can use your Google-fu to get you there, I’m sure.

What games would you love to see up and running in the emulator? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    What Game Are You Currently Playing?

    View Results

  • Archives