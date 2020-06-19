Supermarket’s PS4 Sale Results in Chaos (and Pepper Spray)

When a new major supermarket opens for the first time, it’s not unusual that they might offer a few amazing deals to help build up a little initial hype. It seems, however, that one of the deals offered by a new Lidl store in France caused more than a little chaos. – Offering PS4 consoles for just $109, as you might expect, this led to an absolutely huge mob of people outside the doors and, unfortunately, it only got worse from that point on.

PS4 Deal Backfires on Supermarket Opening!

Coming in a report via TechSpot, it is understood that immediately prior to the stores official opening, a crowd of several hundred people gathered outside. The vast majority of which were, incidentally, only there to grab themselves a cheap PS4. It seems, however, that due to a total lack of forethought, the Lidl store was woefully underprepared and despite the clear temptation of such an amazing offer, didn’t have enough security in place to try and maintain some order.

As such, the doors stayed shut and this led to some (clearly aggravated) people outside (who may have been waiting for several hours) attempting to break-in.

After police arrived (to presumably restore some order and/or disperse the crowd) it seems that someone with pepper spray got a little trigger happy with a seemingly wild burst being dispersed. That did, however, unfortunately seem to create even more problems with both civilians and the gendarmes present getting caught in the apparent crossfire!

In other words, through one (relatively) little console deal, chaos erupted!

Ça gaze ! Et ça pique le nez / les yeux. Donc tout ça pour un #PS4 ! @lidlfrance Orgeval pic.twitter.com/lYH88ygrK8 — Olivier Dauvers (@Dauvers70) June 17, 2020

What Happens Now?

While Lidl has yet to make any formal comment regarding the aftermath, they did take to Twitter to post “Today, we believe that the security conditions are not met to keep the supermarket open. The sale of the PS4 is also permanently cancelled.” – Presumably though, the supermarket chain is going to come under some very heavy criticism and may have some difficult questions to answer from both the police and local authorities. The fact that the PS4 deal has been cancelled entirely, however, is undoubtedly one of the most bitter pills to swallow for those present!

So, not exactly the amazing store opening day they hoped for I guess…

So, not exactly the amazing store opening day they hoped for I guess…