SuperMicro C9Z390-CG-IW Z390 Motherboard Review

SuperMicro C9Z390-CG-IW

The Z390 launch is going off in style, with us having quite a few boards for this launch, including two from Super Micro. However, this one is pretty special, as it’s the only board we have for review that isn’t ATX! Even better, it’s mini-ITX, making it attractive for those seeking to build more compact systems around the Z390 platform. With support for both 8th and 9th Gen Intel CPUs, this may prove to be a very popular motherboard. Of course, we’ll be testing ours with the new flagship Intel Core i9-9900K, which is sure to put the motherboard through its paces better than any other.

It may be a small motherboard, but it’s just as well equipped as some of its big brothers. It’ll still allow you to take full advantage of something like the i9-9900K for example. It features support for two DIMMs of RAM, dual M.2, Intel Optane, Gigabit LAN, 802.11 WiFi, and much more.

Features

Intel® 8th/9th Generation Core™ i9/Core™ i7/Core™i5/Core™i3/Pentium®/Celeron® series Processor., Single Socket H4 (LGA 1151) supported, CPU TDP support Up to 120W TDP

Intel® Z390 Express

Up to 32GB Unbuffered non-ECC UDIMM, DDR4-3866MHz (O.C), in 2 DIMM slots

1 PCI-E 3.0 x16

M.2 Interface: 2 PCI-E 3.0 x4, RAID 0 & 1 and 1 CNVi

M.2 Key: M-Key, E-Key (RAID 0,1 support)

One M.2 (M-Key) on Top side and One M.2 (M-key) on back side

2 PCI-E 3.0 x4, RAID 0 & 1 and 1 CNVi M-Key, E-Key (RAID 0,1 support) One M.2 (M-Key) on Top side and One M.2 (M-key) on back side

HDMI up to 2.0a, DP up to 1.2

HDMI up to 2.0a, DP up to 1.2 Single LAN with Intel® single Ethernet PHY i219V

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What’s in the Box

In the box, you’ll find two WiFi antenna, the rear I/O shield, and two SATA cables. You’ll also find some cable stickers, a driver CD and the quick reference guide, should you need them.

