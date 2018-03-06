SUPoX Announces B250A-BTC D+ Mining Motherboard

485mm-Long Board for Crypto Mining

Chinese mainboard company SUPoX (formerly EPoX) is announcing the launch of their latest crypto-mining oriented board: The B250A-BTC D+. With its unusual form factor, it serves to house plenty of expansion cards simultaneously. While other mainboards from ASRock and Biostar offer multiple expansion slots, these require riser cables to use. Also, the narrow space between each card makes it sub-optimal for thermal management.

The SUPoX B250A-BTC D+ on the other hand is 485mm long. This allows room for eight double-spaced full-size PCIe x16 slots comfortably. Furthermore, each are individually powered via 16x 6-pin power connectors along the sides. This clears the surface area of any cables which can affect airflow or installation.

The motherboard supports Intel CPUs compatible with the B250 chipset and uses a single slot SO-DIMM DDR4. It also has a single SATA3 port and a single M.2 port for drive installation. It also has Gigabit Ethernet connectivity via a Realtek RTL8111H. Other than that, it only has 4x USB 3.0 and 2.0 USB 2.0 ports for expansion/peripherals.

How much is the SUPoX B250A-BTC D+?

The SUPoX B250A-BTC D+ has an MSRP of $170 USD each.

