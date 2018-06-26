Supposed Next-Gen NVIDIA Video Card Prototype Photo Leaked

Could This Be A Next-Generation NVIDIA Video Card?

A redditor recently posted a photo on the NVIDIA sub-reddit of what they claim to be a next-gen video card prototype. The redditor who claims to work for NVIDIA software has since removed the photo and deleted their account. However, once it is online, it usually is here to stay. Hence you can see the photo of this video card above.

Whether this is real or not is up for debate. However, a closer look reveals that the memory on this PCB is in fact, Micron’s next generation GDDR6. Which lends credence to the claim. The FBGA code is D9WCW, which is the MT61K256M32 GDDR6 SGRAM (data sheet PDF link). Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung actually issued press releases last year that they are working with a GPU manufacturer for their next-gen high-end graphics card for 2018.

What Else Does This Photo Reveal About The Next-Gen Video Card?

The most obvious is the use of three 8-pin connectors. Although that does not necessarily meant that it will use a lot of power. You need to have the allowance to keep the GPU fed. Plus, this appears to be an early prototype board and in fact, the actual GPU is not soldered on yet. It even has an NV link connector up at the top.

The Micron MT61K256M32 is an 8Gb chip, so this thing only shows 12GB visible (12x1GB). Even if there are more at the back, that means it is only 24GB VRAM. That is a lot less than the 32GB of the Titan V. However, since it is a prototype PCB, they could be using 16Gb chips later down the line.

Judging by how far along they are with prototyping though, these supposed next-generation Turing video cards might be coming sooner than you think. How soon? You most likely won’t have to wait until Christmas or next year.