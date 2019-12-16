Surgeon Simulator 2 is Announced for 2020 Release – Video

Releasing back in 2013, Surgeon Simulator taught us that performing life-saving and amazingly intricate operations (while accidentally sticking yourself with drug-filled needles) were entirely possible no matter how hamfisted you were.

Well, if you loved that game, then we have some amazing news for you. Following the release of an announcement trailer, Surgeon Simulator 2 is officially on the way and set for release in 2020!

Want to learn more? Then you can check it out below!

Surgeon Simulator 2

If you’re not familiar with the original game, let me give you a brief insight into how it works. Surgeon Simulator has you performing a variety of operations with a final score based on time factors and just how well you managed to complete it. Sounds pretty simple, right? Well, actually no.

To perform the operation, you must control each individual finger on a hand and then move it as a whole. Do you want to grab a hammer to crack open a skull to do a brain transplant? Then you’ll need to not only hold it with (at least) 2 separate fingers but then also (very precisely) apply the ‘hitting action’. All while attempting to NOT kill your patient.

It sounds complicated, and it is. But it’s a hell of a lot of fun!

What Do We Think?

Although the trailer doesn’t give away too much as to what we can expect from Surgeon Simulator 2, it does seem that Bossa (the development team behind it) is planning on extending it quite significantly.

Who knows, maybe you’ll be performing an eye-transplant on the International Space Station?… Either way, expect Surgeon Simulator 2 to arrive at some point in 2020.

Oh, and incidentally, if I have at this point already sold you on the original game, you can check it out on the Steam Store here for just £6.99.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Surgeon Simulator? Hyped about this new release? – Let us know in the comments!