Surgeon Simulator 2 Releases a Brand New Trailer

It’s certainly been a long time coming, 7 years in fact, but within the next couple of months, we will officially see the release of Surgeon Simulator 2. A game that’ll have all us amateur surgeons attempting brain transplants with all manner of ham-fistedly held (and largely inappropriate) tools!

If you did, however, want a better idea of what to expect from it, then you might want to check this out! A brand new trailer has been released from developer ‘Bossa Studios’ that gives us our best look at the game to date!

Surgeon Simulator 2

It certainly seems that based on the original game, Surgeon Simulator 2 is undoubtedly going to be a lot more expansive in terms of how the gameplay works. The games official description reads:

EXPERIENCE TRUE CO-OPERATION WITH ALL-NEW MULTIPLAYER!

Crank up the chaos with all-new 4-player co-op gameplay! Play alongside up to three other surgeons as you tackle everything from heart transplants to limb replacements. But will teamwork make the spleen work… or will your fellow surgeons put a spanner in the works? EXPERIMENT WITH THE BOSSA LABS CREATION MODE!

Create your own levels and experiences with up to three friends in an online environment, with the Bossa Labs Creation Mode – the very same tool used to create Surgeon Simulator 2! Designed with every player in mind, with a set of easy-to-use, intuitive tools, absolutely anything and everything you make can then be shared online for other players to experience! JUMP INTO A WORLD OF PLAYER-MADE CONTENT

Thanks to the Bossa Labs Creation Mode, Surgeon Simulator 2 arrives with an ever-growing selection of player-made levels and experiences. So whether it’s a spooky escape room, an epic sports arena, or something else entirely, jump stethoscope-first into the wonderfully absurd minds of your fellow players!

When is it Out?

Surgeon Simulator 2 will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC. Set to launch on August 31st, while this might not be the best-game we’ll see released this year, it has every potential to be one of the most fun.

If you want to learn more (surrounding the PC version) you can check out the official Epic Games Store product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Surgeon Simulator 2? – Let us know in the comments!