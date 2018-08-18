Hilarious Surgeon Simulator Nintendo Switch Trailer Released

/ 9 mins ago

surgeon simulator

Hilarious Surgeon Simulator Nintendo Switch Trailer Released

I daresay that most of you have heard about Surgeon Simulator. It’s a game which gets you, the user, performing complex surgery using some of the most ham-fisted controls even seen. In fact, they’re so bad that I think the game actually has a ‘ham fist’ achievement for when you pick up multiple tools at once.

Just to be clear, this isn’t really a simulator. You’re not going to learn how to perform a heart transplant with this. It is, however, great fun. Well, fans of Nintendo Switch are lucky as a trailer has been released for the Switch version of the game and I have to say, I think it’s pretty hilarious.

Multiplayer Action

So, what’s new with the Switch version? Well, put simply, they’re pushing the multiplayer version of the game quite hard. In it, with 2 people each using a controller, they have access to 1 hand. As you can imagine, this is going to result in even more uncoordinated assaults on the skull as you attempt to perform a brain transplant!

When Is It Out?

At present, there is no fixed release date. The trailer does, however, tease a release date for this Autumn. So think around September/October time. While the game is a little weird, if you haven’t played it, trust me, it’s a lot of fun. Having a 2nd person in the mix though is surely going to make this massively better.

Well, we’ve only got a couple months before we find out. Got to love that trailer though!

What do you think? Have you ever played Surgeon Simulator? – Let us know in the comments!

surgeon simulator

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja