Hilarious Surgeon Simulator Nintendo Switch Trailer Released

I daresay that most of you have heard about Surgeon Simulator. It’s a game which gets you, the user, performing complex surgery using some of the most ham-fisted controls even seen. In fact, they’re so bad that I think the game actually has a ‘ham fist’ achievement for when you pick up multiple tools at once.

Just to be clear, this isn’t really a simulator. You’re not going to learn how to perform a heart transplant with this. It is, however, great fun. Well, fans of Nintendo Switch are lucky as a trailer has been released for the Switch version of the game and I have to say, I think it’s pretty hilarious.

Multiplayer Action

So, what’s new with the Switch version? Well, put simply, they’re pushing the multiplayer version of the game quite hard. In it, with 2 people each using a controller, they have access to 1 hand. As you can imagine, this is going to result in even more uncoordinated assaults on the skull as you attempt to perform a brain transplant!

When Is It Out?

At present, there is no fixed release date. The trailer does, however, tease a release date for this Autumn. So think around September/October time. While the game is a little weird, if you haven’t played it, trust me, it’s a lot of fun. Having a 2nd person in the mix though is surely going to make this massively better.

Well, we’ve only got a couple months before we find out. Got to love that trailer though!

What do you think? Have you ever played Surgeon Simulator? – Let us know in the comments!