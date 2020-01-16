Survey Finds 41% of Gamers are Using AMD Processors

It’s hardly any secret that since the launch of the AMD Ryzen platform back in 2017, Team Red has been making solid inroads into Intel’s desktop CPU market share. In fact, it has nearly doubled the 17.5% it saw in Summer 2016.

I personally believe that if the AMD 4th-generation releases (expected later this year) prove to be another solid step-up in the range, their overall market share will tip to over 40%. In a report via TechSpot, however, for PC gamers that may already be the case!

Survey Finds PC Gamers Are Choosing AMD

In a recent survey conducted specifically on PC gamers, it was found that 41% were using an AMD processor in their system. A figure that is roughly 7% higher than the current ‘overall’ market share. A number which includes ‘home’ systems AS WELL AS gaming-specific set-ups.

I can throw something of a damp towel over the AMD party. The latest Steam hardware figures show Intel increasing their market share. Don’t forget though, those numbers almost certainly include laptops which, as you probably know, are currently dominated by Intel CPUs.

AMD Now Sells More CPUs Than Intel in Japan

It’s Looking Good for Team Red

While this is just one survey, it does seem likely that unless Intel fights back in 2020, the year is still shaping up to be dominated by the Ryzen 4000 releases. Particularly as owners of the original 1st or 2nd generation releases might now be ready for something newer and faster!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

