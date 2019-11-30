Since the release of the Ryzen platform back in 2017, AMD has been riding high on ever-increasing processor sales. By proxy, this has resulted in them regaining a decent chunk of the CPU market share back from Intel which currently stands at around 25-30%.

Just how popular are AMD processors today though? Well, in a survey conducted by the European Hardware Association, over 60% of Europeans now prefer Team Red as their processor brand!

Survey Finds 60% of Europeans Prefer AMD Processors

We all knew that Ryzen was popular, but the fact that (at least based on this survey) that most Europeans now consider them the ‘preferable’ brand is a truly remarkable turnaround.

Just to put this into context, when they conducted this survey back in 2018, the results for AMD was only around 40%. In other words, in less than 2 years, Europeans now largely consider AMD to be the far better option for their next CPU purchase.

“The last three years has seen AMD gain a lot of momentum in the enthusiast segment. With the Ryzen series of CPUs, AMD has eliminated any lingering performance gaps, while offering a great price/performance ratio. The surge in preference from 50% to 60% over recent months, can be explained by the launch of AMD’s latest 3rd generation Ryzen desktop CPU. Ryzen 3000 not only offers better performance under multi-threaded workloads, but also under lightly-threaded applications like PC games”. – EHA chairman Koen Crijns

The AMD News Gets Better

As part of the survey, the research also looked into how CPU ownership combines with graphics cards. In this regard, the news only (at least in theory) gets better for AMD.

The results generally found that of the AMD processor owners, around 23% of them also had an AMD graphics card. While that might not sound too impressive, that figure has increased by 4% in just 6 months.

“While Nvidia is still the dominant force in this segment and 72.8% of the technology enthusiasts, early adopters and influencers who read EHA publications would choose GeForce, the launch of AMD’s aggressively priced Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT products has made an impact.”

What Do We Think?

We must admit, while we knew that AMD’s popularity was on the rise, we didn’t expect this survey to be so high in their favor. This may, of course, all change again in 2020. Considering, however, that 60% of Europeans consider AMD their ‘preferable’ brand, however, that would suggest that most of them next plan to buy Red. That includes a significant portion who simply must currently own Intel CPUs.

At the time of writing, however, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind. AMD is in the ascendency and Intel is left both reeling and reacting to their success. Who would’ve thought that just 3 years ago?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!